Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.08. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1,220,419 shares changing hands.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.
Gear Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.
Insider Activity
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
Read More
