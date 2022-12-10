Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXEGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.08. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1,220,419 shares changing hands.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,214.39. In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,214.39. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,388 shares of company stock worth $18,570 and sold 1,433,056 shares worth $1,805,603.

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.