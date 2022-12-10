Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.08. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1,220,419 shares changing hands.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.37.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Activity

About Gear Energy

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,214.39. In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$152,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,214.39. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,388 shares of company stock worth $18,570 and sold 1,433,056 shares worth $1,805,603.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

