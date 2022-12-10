General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $247.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.08. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

