Golem (GLM) Reaches Market Cap of $227.33 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $227.33 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

