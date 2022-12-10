Governance OHM Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,376.56 or 0.13834890 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $299,066.69 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00506441 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.80 or 0.30271486 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.