Grin Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.47 million and $692,362.82 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,155.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00444568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00873831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00112121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00640065 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00255791 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.