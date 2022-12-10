Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $447,487.39 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $962.24 or 0.05601585 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.11 or 0.30284143 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.