Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.11 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 5,591,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,410. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

