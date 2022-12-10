Hedera 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.98 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $939.31 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025524 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.795998 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04804752 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,030,584.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

