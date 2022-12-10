Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.07 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $938.54 million and $11.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025727 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005149 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.795998 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04804752 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,030,584.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

