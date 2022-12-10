Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $945.50 million and $11.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00078780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025433 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,177.795998 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04804752 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,030,584.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

