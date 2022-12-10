Hedron Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $401,553.58 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Hedron token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Hedron has a market cap of $77.87 million and approximately $401,553.58 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

