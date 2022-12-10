HEX Price Tops $0.0288 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. HEX has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion and approximately $1.78 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.
HEX Token Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
