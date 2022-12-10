holoride Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,741.17 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $56,741.17 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, holoride has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.13 or 0.07397723 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00078553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025714 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0603967 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $49,108.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

