Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.51 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Horizen has a market cap of $134.39 million and $8.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.23 or 0.00059659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00266019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00085401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,132,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.