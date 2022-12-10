Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

