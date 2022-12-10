Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

