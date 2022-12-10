Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.07 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

