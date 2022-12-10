Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ICHR opened at $29.33 on Friday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market cap of $844.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

