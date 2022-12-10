Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Illumina by 74.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.62 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.