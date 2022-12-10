Immediate Acquisition (LON:IME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.75

Immediate Acquisition Plc (LON:IME – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.75 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17.80 ($0.22). Immediate Acquisition shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 379,658 shares changing hands.
Immediate Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.90. The company has a market cap of £6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12.
About Immediate Acquisition
Immediate Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the marketing and communication service business. The company was formerly known as Immedia Group Plc and changed its name to Immediate Acquisition Plc in May 2022. Immediate Acquisition Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
