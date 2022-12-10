Immutable X (IMX) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Immutable X has a market cap of $250.44 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
