Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Independent Bank Trading Up 1.0 %
INDB stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
