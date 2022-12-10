Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

INDB stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

