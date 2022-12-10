IndiGG Trading 148.4% Higher Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 114.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $721,811.49 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 148.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

