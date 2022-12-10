Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.67. Inpex shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 54,315 shares changing hands.

Inpex Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

