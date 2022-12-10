Intrust Bank NA Has $786,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

About Sony Group

Shares of SONY opened at $80.38 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.