Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.04 billion-$14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.53 billion.

Intuit stock opened at $399.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.58.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

