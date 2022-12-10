Ion Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 259,431 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 24.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $164,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 873,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,433,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

CHKP opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.