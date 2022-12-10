Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 91,707 CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,000. CVR Partners makes up 1.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.87% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of UAN stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

