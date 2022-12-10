IPVERSE Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $18,945.94 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars.

