iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033,308 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

