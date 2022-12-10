iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 623,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

