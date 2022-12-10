iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.