iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,821 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 161,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.