iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,170 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $216.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

