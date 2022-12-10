iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

