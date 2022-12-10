iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,691 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $45,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.