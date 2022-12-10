iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.