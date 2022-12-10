Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.12 million and approximately $73,274.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02550748 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,752.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

