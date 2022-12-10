Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 170.9% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.83.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.39. The firm has a market cap of $459.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

