Kaspa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.24 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $113.83 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,031,371,021 coins and its circulating supply is 15,031,371,608 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,022,922,579 with 15,022,922,873.096542 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00742918 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,216,852.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

