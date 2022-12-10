Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $304.50 million and approximately $42.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 345,226,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,259,753 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

