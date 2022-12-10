Kin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Kin has a market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $268,135.49 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002054 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009603 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $949.52 or 0.05522722 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00505295 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
