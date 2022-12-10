Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.66 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
