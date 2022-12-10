Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after purchasing an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after purchasing an additional 290,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $151.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

