Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 521.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $451,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

