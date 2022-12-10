KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0866 on Top Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $2,266.13 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $962.24 or 0.05601585 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.56 or 0.30280364 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08952378 USD and is up 45.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,461.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.