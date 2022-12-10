Lego Coin (LEGO) Price Reaches $0.0775 on Top Exchanges

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Lego Coin has a total market cap of $9,000.00 billion and $718.54 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lego Coin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com.

Lego Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.TelegramWhitepaper”

