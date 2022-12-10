Lido Staked ETH Price Down 0.5% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.34 billion and $3.59 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,245.36 or 0.07250087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,792,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,791,102.88787478 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,237.04132725 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,694,694.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

