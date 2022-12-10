LINK (LN) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

LINK (LN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $22.92 or 0.00133320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $136.93 million and $454,044.95 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

