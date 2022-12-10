Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.605-2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $48.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,305,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,863. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $421.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.89. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.96.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

